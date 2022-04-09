53,029 Shares in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Acquired by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 53,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,070,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Sonoco Products as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Sonoco Products by 12.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,199,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,393,000 after purchasing an additional 707,712 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 51.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 90,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,365,000 after buying an additional 30,508 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 355.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 87,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after buying an additional 68,531 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 7.6% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 100,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after buying an additional 7,141 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. 77.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

In related news, VP Harold G. Cummings III acquired 2,200 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.45 per share, for a total transaction of $124,190.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SON opened at $63.02 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $54.34 and a 12 month high of $69.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.08.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -211.76%.

About Sonoco Products (Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.