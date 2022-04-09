52,171 Shares in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 52,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,158,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,709,000 after purchasing an additional 564,850 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 216,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 120,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 23,521 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,077,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,469,000 after purchasing an additional 175,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XENE shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 425.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, EVP James R. Empfield sold 32,853 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $1,003,330.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 9,325 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $285,438.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,974 shares of company stock worth $2,899,047 over the last 90 days. 7.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XENE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.