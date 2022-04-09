4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage gene therapy company which develops product candidates using its targeted and evolved adeno-associated viruses vectors. It offers a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focusing on the ophthalmology, cardiology and pulmonology therapeutic areas. 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

Separately, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

FDMT opened at $13.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.10 and a 200 day moving average of $20.41. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.84 and a fifty-two week high of $40.68.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts predict that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,087,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,803,000 after purchasing an additional 649,319 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $41,686,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 294.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,259,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,637,000 after acquiring an additional 939,998 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,584,000 after acquiring an additional 140,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,374,000 after acquiring an additional 158,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

