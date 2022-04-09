4,782 Shares in Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMC) Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSMC. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $563,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 165,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:PSMC opened at $13.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.27 and its 200-day moving average is $13.64. Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $12.49 and a 1 year high of $13.08.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.