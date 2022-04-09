4,546 Shares in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Cerner by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cerner alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $93.40 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $69.08 and a 52-week high of $93.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.90 and a 200 day moving average of $84.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 50.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Cerner ( NASDAQ:CERN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Cerner had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cerner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

In other Cerner news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $725,624.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cerner Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.