$401.10 Million in Sales Expected for TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) to post sales of $401.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $366.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $432.59 million. TPI Composites posted sales of $404.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TPI Composites.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($2.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $389.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.31 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 71.53% and a negative net margin of 9.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on TPIC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James raised shares of TPI Composites from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.21.

Shares of TPI Composites stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.37. 516,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,058. The stock has a market cap of $498.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.18. TPI Composites has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $59.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 54.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in TPI Composites in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its position in TPI Composites by 763.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 4,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

