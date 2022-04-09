$4.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) to post sales of $4.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Adobe’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.33 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.34 billion. Adobe reported sales of $3.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Adobe will report full year sales of $17.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.77 billion to $17.90 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $20.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.94 billion to $20.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Adobe.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Adobe from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.24.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total value of $2,074,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $197,140.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,517 shares of company stock worth $11,236,276 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Israel Discount Bank of New York lifted its position in Adobe by 4.6% during the first quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 1,264 shares of the software company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 23.8% in the first quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the software company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,633 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 14.3% in the first quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,244 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.6% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 59,535 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $445.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $461.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $551.60. Adobe has a twelve month low of $407.94 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.42 billion, a PE ratio of 44.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adobe (ADBE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.