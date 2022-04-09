300 Shares in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Purchased by Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 5.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,179,415 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $656,037,000 after buying an additional 450,555 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,551,540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,220,000 after buying an additional 22,839 shares in the last quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp now owns 1,370,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $110,241,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 19,221.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 908,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,068,000 after buying an additional 903,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 4.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 847,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,151,000 after buying an additional 33,544 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAX traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.00. 4,260,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,823,290. Baxter International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.12 and a fifty-two week high of $89.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.84. The firm has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.60.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. Baxter International had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 44.27%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.71.

In related news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,020 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $305,600.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

