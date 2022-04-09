$3.75 EPS Expected for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $3.75 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.32 to $4.35. Jazz Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $3.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $16.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.08 to $17.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $18.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.00 to $22.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $896.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.71 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.65% and a positive return on equity of 21.56%. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.56 EPS.

JAZZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.40.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total transaction of $887,173.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total transaction of $1,705,530.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 609 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.70. The stock had a trading volume of 459,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,343. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $117.64 and a 12 month high of $189.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of -30.40, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.87.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

