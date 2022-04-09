28,298 Shares in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAAU) Purchased by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAAU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 28,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Separately, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,070,000.

GGAAU stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.07. 398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,064. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.03. Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $10.10.

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its efforts on identifying technology companies operating primarily within the consumer internet industry in Europe, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, or the United States.

