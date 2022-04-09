268,392 Shares in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 268,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,988,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NWSA. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in shares of News by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 88,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 47,012 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of News by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,179,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,472,000 after buying an additional 1,055,832 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of News by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,253,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,087,000 after buying an additional 107,461 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of News in the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in shares of News by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 618,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,542,000 after buying an additional 307,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.17% of the company’s stock.

NWSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on News in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $21.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. News Co. has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $27.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.06 and its 200 day moving average is $22.51.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. News had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. News’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

