25,724 Shares in Fortune Rise Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FRLAU) Purchased by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FRLAU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 25,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRLAU traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.08. 302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,305. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.11. Fortune Rise Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $10.16.

