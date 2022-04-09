25,192 Shares in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Acquired by Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,192 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BBVA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 149.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 34.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 6,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 31.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 29.1% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from €7.30 ($8.02) to €6.20 ($6.81) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. AlphaValue raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €7.00 ($7.69) to €7.30 ($8.02) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.81) to €6.30 ($6.92) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.61.

Shares of BBVA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,284,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,518,522. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $7.26. The stock has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a $0.2611 dividend. This is an increase from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is currently 53.17%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

