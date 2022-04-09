$25.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) will post earnings of $25.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for AutoZone’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.25 to $28.27. AutoZone reported earnings per share of $26.48 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full-year earnings of $111.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $108.53 to $113.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $121.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $114.11 to $128.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AutoZone.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $14.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,329.00 to $2,215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,057.21.

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded up $34.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,190.56. The stock had a trading volume of 205,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,195. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $1,367.96 and a 52 week high of $2,221.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,953.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,905.81.

In other AutoZone news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,120.00, for a total transaction of $1,017,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,900.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,182 shares of company stock valued at $12,816,334 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leisure Capital Management raised its stake in AutoZone by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in AutoZone by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone Company Profile (Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AutoZone (AZO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.