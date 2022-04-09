2,453 Shares in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Purchased by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,979,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,305,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,205,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 207.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 133,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,786,000 after purchasing an additional 90,403 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 446,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,026,000 after purchasing an additional 83,529 shares during the period.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vail Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.00.
Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $906.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.87 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.91 per share. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. This is a boost from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 145.25%.
Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.
