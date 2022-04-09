244,983 Shares in Finnovate Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FNVTU) Bought by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Finnovate Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FNVTU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 244,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,000.

Finnovate Acquisition stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.05. Finnovate Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15.

