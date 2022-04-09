$24.45 Million in Sales Expected for 2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVT) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect 2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVTGet Rating) to announce sales of $24.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for 2seventy bio’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.20 million and the highest is $37.09 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that 2seventy bio will report full-year sales of $95.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $65.31 million to $128.86 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $116.87 million, with estimates ranging from $89.58 million to $142.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for 2seventy bio.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVTGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by $0.18.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSVT. Cowen began coverage on 2seventy bio in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on 2seventy bio in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 2seventy bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, 2seventy bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

In related news, COO Nicola Heffron sold 1,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $26,192.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSVT opened at $16.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.33. 2seventy bio has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $64.00.

2seventy bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

2seventy bio Inc is a cell and gene therapy company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. 2seventy bio Inc is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 2seventy bio (TSVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for 2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT)

Receive News & Ratings for 2seventy bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2seventy bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.