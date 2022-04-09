$24.45 Million in Sales Expected for 2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect 2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) to announce sales of $24.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for 2seventy bio’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.20 million and the highest is $37.09 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that 2seventy bio will report full-year sales of $95.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $65.31 million to $128.86 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $116.87 million, with estimates ranging from $89.58 million to $142.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for 2seventy bio.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by $0.18.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSVT. Cowen began coverage on 2seventy bio in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on 2seventy bio in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 2seventy bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, 2seventy bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

In related news, COO Nicola Heffron sold 1,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $26,192.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSVT opened at $16.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.33. 2seventy bio has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $64.00.

2seventy bio Inc is a cell and gene therapy company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. 2seventy bio Inc is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

