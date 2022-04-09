$232.07 Million in Sales Expected for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) will post $232.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $239.49 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $223.48 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust reported sales of $83.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 177.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $247.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.86 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 25.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 233.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on PEB. Raymond James raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 29.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,961,000 after purchasing an additional 96,690 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 186,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 149,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 366,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,218,000 after acquiring an additional 20,176 shares during the period.

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $21.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,342,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,585. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.83. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.22%.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

