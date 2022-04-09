2,278 Shares in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Vital Farms by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 118,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,445 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vital Farms by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,807 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Vital Farms during the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the third quarter worth $431,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the third quarter worth $431,000. Institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VITL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $20.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.42.

Shares of NASDAQ VITL opened at $12.73 on Friday. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.06 and a 52-week high of $26.09. The company has a market cap of $515.97 million, a P/E ratio of 254.65 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.28.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Vital Farms had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 1.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vital Farms, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vital Farms news, COO Jason Dale sold 37,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $664,202.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

