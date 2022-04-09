22,498 Shares in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GSBD. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,275,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,441,000 after acquiring an additional 113,334 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 982,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,023,000 after acquiring an additional 34,886 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,876,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 146.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 632,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,600,000 after acquiring an additional 375,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliffwater LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 337,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. 27.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

GSBD stock opened at $20.03 on Friday. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $20.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.24%.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

