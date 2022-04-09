210 Shares in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Acquired by Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 1,800.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,005,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,031,000 after buying an additional 952,274 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth $70,057,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 41.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,004,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,291,000 after buying an additional 589,558 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth $61,915,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 81.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,136,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,851,000 after buying an additional 511,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $139.29. 2,396,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,066,040. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.29. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.01 and a twelve month high of $141.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $50.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.40%.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen upgraded Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

Paychex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.