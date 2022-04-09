2,003 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Bought by Yarbrough Capital LLC

Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,003 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in McDonald’s by 4.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,934,888,000 after buying an additional 372,512 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 95.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 4.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,163 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 7.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 16.5% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Edward Jones lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.89.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $251.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,551,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,347,163. The stock has a market cap of $186.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $245.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.60. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 54.98%.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

