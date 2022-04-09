$20.79 Million in Sales Expected for Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) to announce $20.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Markforged’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.28 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Markforged will report full-year sales of $121.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $118.52 million to $123.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $190.62 million, with estimates ranging from $171.84 million to $209.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Markforged.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $26.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.70 million.

MKFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markforged from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Markforged in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Markforged in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

MKFG stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.88. 617,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,443,645. Markforged has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.44.

In other Markforged news, major shareholder Gregory Mark sold 39,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $191,949.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 234,408 shares of company stock worth $1,072,240 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKFG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Markforged during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Markforged by 164.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Markforged in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Markforged during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Markforged during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Markforged Holding Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures industrial 3D printers. The company offers end-to-end metal and carbon fiber 3D printers; 3D printer for continuous fiberglass reinforced parts; refined FFF 3D printer for micro carbon fiber filled nylon parts; fiber composite 3D printer; and FFF desktop 3D printer for micro carbon fiber filled nylon parts.

