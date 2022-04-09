$2.83 Billion in Sales Expected for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) to post $2.83 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for S&P Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.15 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.20 billion. S&P Global posted sales of $2.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full-year sales of $12.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.92 billion to $13.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $13.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.80 billion to $14.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $454.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on S&P Global from $520.00 to $486.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $479.57.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total transaction of $647,902.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total value of $1,068,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 65.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $413.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $398.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $432.18. The company has a market cap of $99.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $363.54 and a 12-month high of $484.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

