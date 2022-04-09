$2.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.32 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.52 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.20 billion. Caesars Entertainment posted sales of $1.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full-year sales of $10.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.41 billion to $11.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $11.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.34 billion to $12.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.33). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.70) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CZR shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $191.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.71.

In other news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total value of $59,935.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.89 per share, with a total value of $895,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,109 shares of company stock valued at $645,511 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

CZR stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,032,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.13. Caesars Entertainment has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $119.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.06 and a 200 day moving average of $91.22.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

