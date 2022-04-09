1irstcoin (FST) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 9th. 1irstcoin has a total market cap of $788,448.71 and $5,322.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0199 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, 1irstcoin has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000611 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000057 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000410 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001042 BTC.

About 1irstcoin

1irstcoin (CRYPTO:FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,680,709 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

