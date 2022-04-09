$197.21 Million in Sales Expected for Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) will announce $197.21 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $194.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $200.40 million. Accel Entertainment posted sales of $147.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full year sales of $937.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $845.00 million to $985.65 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Accel Entertainment.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accel Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.92.

Shares of Accel Entertainment stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $11.80. The stock had a trading volume of 276,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,107. Accel Entertainment has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $14.10. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.74.

In other Accel Entertainment news, CFO Brian M. Carroll sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $241,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $392,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 181,880 shares of company stock worth $2,284,840. Corporate insiders own 18.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACEL. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $88,147,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $5,352,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. increased its position in Accel Entertainment by 6.5% in the third quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 3,591,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,602,000 after buying an additional 220,626 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $2,324,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Accel Entertainment by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 977,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,731,000 after purchasing an additional 135,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

