$190.79 Million in Sales Expected for ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) to announce sales of $190.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ReNew Energy Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $226.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $155.08 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ReNew Energy Global will report full-year sales of $905.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $885.98 million to $921.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ReNew Energy Global.

Get ReNew Energy Global alerts:

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RNW shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ReNew Energy Global to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ReNew Energy Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 34.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RNW opened at $8.25 on Friday. ReNew Energy Global has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $12.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.18.

About ReNew Energy Global (Get Rating)

ReNew Energy Global plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. It operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ReNew Energy Global (RNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ReNew Energy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNew Energy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.