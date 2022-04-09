18,244 Shares in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Purchased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 18,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 309.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Unilever by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Unilever during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 16.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Unilever stock opened at $45.83 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $61.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.13.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on UL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Unilever in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Societe Generale upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.51.
Unilever Company Profile (Get Rating)
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.
