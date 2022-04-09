$181.17 Million in Sales Expected for Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVHGet Rating) to report sales of $181.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bluegreen Vacations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $169.85 million to $192.50 million. Bluegreen Vacations reported sales of $146.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations will report full year sales of $819.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $793.66 million to $846.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $854.07 million, with estimates ranging from $835.54 million to $872.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bluegreen Vacations.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVHGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $203.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.90 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of NYSE BVH traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.57. 105,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,104. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.27 million, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.83. Bluegreen Vacations has a twelve month low of $15.85 and a twelve month high of $36.10.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 19.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 116.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.68% of the company’s stock.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

