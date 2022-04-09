180 Degree Capital (NASDAQ:TURN) Shares Down 0.4%

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.62 and last traded at $6.67. 25,336 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 18,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TURN. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 234,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 7,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 180 Degree Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. 19.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

180 Degree Capital Corp. invests in companies located in the United states. The fund focuses on companies operating in the fields of interdisciplinary life sciences companies such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It provides financing for seed, early and later stage capital requirements.

