$172.50 Million in Sales Expected for Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) to announce $172.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ribbon Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $175.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $169.99 million. Ribbon Communications posted sales of $192.77 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will report full-year sales of $855.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $845.92 million to $865.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ribbon Communications.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $230.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.70 million. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a positive return on equity of 5.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded Ribbon Communications from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.42.

In other Ribbon Communications news, Director Bruns H. Grayson purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $281,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bruce William Mcclelland purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 118,000 shares of company stock valued at $332,060. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBBN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 26,877.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 6.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 119,090 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 7,361 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 85.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 24,438 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 315.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 66.7% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 310,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 124,000 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ribbon Communications stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.99. Ribbon Communications has a 52 week low of $2.74 and a 52 week high of $8.72.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

