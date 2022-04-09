16,507 Shares in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Acquired by Yarbrough Capital LLC

Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of YETI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in YETI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,545,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of YETI by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,375,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,014,000 after acquiring an additional 704,004 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of YETI by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 930,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,771,000 after acquiring an additional 262,116 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management bought a new position in shares of YETI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,951,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of YETI by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,100,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,284,000 after acquiring an additional 212,124 shares in the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of YETI stock traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.15. 1,285,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,656. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.16. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $108.82. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. YETI had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $443.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on YETI from $95.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen cut their price objective on YETI from $104.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on YETI from $124.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on YETI from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, YETI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.11.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

