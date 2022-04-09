$158.98 Million in Sales Expected for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) to announce sales of $158.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Plug Power’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $108.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $184.40 million. Plug Power reported sales of $71.96 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full year sales of $925.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $902.90 million to $980.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $2.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Plug Power.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.20). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 91.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on PLUG. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Plug Power from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Plug Power from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.48.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.02. The company had a trading volume of 15,234,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,692,776. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.14. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $46.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.73 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 10.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 49.5% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 78,965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 26,160 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 522.6% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 172,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,371,000 after purchasing an additional 144,533 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power during the third quarter worth $1,200,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth $372,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Plug Power by 53.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 229,855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,870,000 after buying an additional 79,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

