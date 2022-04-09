$15.18 Million in Sales Expected for Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) will post sales of $15.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veru’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.84 million and the highest is $15.40 million. Veru posted sales of $13.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veru will report full year sales of $75.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $64.80 million to $100.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $88.43 million, with estimates ranging from $75.02 million to $100.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Veru.
Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 26.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veru by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,237,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,146,000 after acquiring an additional 154,862 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Veru by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,380,000 after buying an additional 14,144 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Veru by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 807,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after buying an additional 68,520 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Veru by 407.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after buying an additional 436,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Veru by 193.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 212,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.42% of the company’s stock.
Veru stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,505. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.22 million, a PE ratio of -21.75 and a beta of 0.49. Veru has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $11.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.57.
About Veru (Get Rating)
Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Veru (VERU)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veru (VERU)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.