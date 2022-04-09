$15.18 Million in Sales Expected for Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) will post sales of $15.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veru’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.84 million and the highest is $15.40 million. Veru posted sales of $13.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veru will report full year sales of $75.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $64.80 million to $100.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $88.43 million, with estimates ranging from $75.02 million to $100.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Veru.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 26.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VERU shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet cut Veru from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veru by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,237,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,146,000 after acquiring an additional 154,862 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Veru by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,380,000 after buying an additional 14,144 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Veru by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 807,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after buying an additional 68,520 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Veru by 407.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after buying an additional 436,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Veru by 193.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 212,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

Veru stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,505. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.22 million, a PE ratio of -21.75 and a beta of 0.49. Veru has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $11.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.57.

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

