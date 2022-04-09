13,324 Shares in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JOUT. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Johnson Outdoors by 6.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Johnson Outdoors by 2.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Johnson Outdoors by 5.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Johnson Outdoors by 6.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in Johnson Outdoors by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 15,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson Outdoors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JOUT opened at $77.67 on Friday. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.39 and a 1-year high of $154.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.89 million, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.88.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $153.52 million for the quarter. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 10.06%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.39%.

In other news, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $80,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

