11,567 Shares in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Acquired by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $422,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 9,063 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $3,926,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 85,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 761.0% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 44,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 39,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

IRT stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,456,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,008,143. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.59 and a 52 week high of $27.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 71.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.06.

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 3.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IRT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Compass Point upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.75 to $27.75 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.97.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

