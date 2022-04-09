1,100 Shares in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Axos Financial by 20.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 235,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,159,000 after acquiring an additional 40,744 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Axos Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 107,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Axos Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 456,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,513,000 after acquiring an additional 8,768 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 5,046 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axos Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.80.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $76,989.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brian D. Swanson sold 3,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $180,881.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AX opened at $40.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.46. Axos Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.15 and a fifty-two week high of $62.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.13 and its 200-day moving average is $53.70.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $176.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.54 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 31.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

