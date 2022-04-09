$1.96 EPS Expected for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) will report $1.96 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.07 and the lowest is $1.76. Canadian Natural Resources posted earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 142%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will report full year earnings of $7.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $8.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $7.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Canadian Natural Resources.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.54. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 23.33%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

CNQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$74.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,558,000 after acquiring an additional 152,046 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,239,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $117,539,000 after acquiring an additional 264,747 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 36,406.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 120,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,392,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.69 and a 200 day moving average of $47.89. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $28.86 and a 52-week high of $65.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.592 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.84%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.