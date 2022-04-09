$1.94 Billion in Sales Expected for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) to announce $1.94 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Avantor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.91 billion and the highest is $1.99 billion. Avantor reported sales of $1.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Avantor will report full year sales of $8.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.98 billion to $8.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.44 billion to $8.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Avantor.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Avantor from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.81.

In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 2,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $69,870.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Avantor by 297.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVTR stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,628,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,510,408. The company has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.59. Avantor has a 1-year low of $29.58 and a 1-year high of $44.37.

About Avantor (Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avantor (AVTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.