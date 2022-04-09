$1.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) will report $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.47. Intercontinental Exchange posted earnings per share of $1.34 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full year earnings of $5.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Intercontinental Exchange.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.00.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.89. The company had a trading volume of 5,297,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,403,370. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.67 and its 200-day moving average is $130.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $72.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.84. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52 week low of $109.04 and a 52 week high of $139.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.17%.

In related news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,399,794.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 36,570 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,937,681.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,224 shares of company stock valued at $10,274,477 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.8% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 29.1% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 223,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

