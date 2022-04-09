$1.35 Billion in Sales Expected for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) will report $1.35 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fortive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.35 billion. Fortive posted sales of $1.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortive will report full-year sales of $5.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.74 billion to $5.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $6.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fortive.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FTV shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays upgraded Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.13.

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $82,839.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,736 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $181,615.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,115 shares of company stock worth $397,162 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 22,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 12.0% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 87,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 9,382 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 9.6% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 26,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 15.9% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 29,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortive by 2.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FTV opened at $59.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.33 and a 200 day moving average of $70.05. The company has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive has a 1-year low of $56.06 and a 1-year high of $79.87.

Fortive declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.28%.

Fortive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortive (FTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.