-$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) to announce ($0.57) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Jounce Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.62) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.46). Jounce Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.58) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.63) to ($0.92). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.99) to ($1.16). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Jounce Therapeutics.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.36). During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JNCE. Cowen upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jounce Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.69.

In related news, CFO Kimberlee C. Drapkin sold 8,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total value of $54,676.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 23,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total value of $159,094.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,524 shares of company stock valued at $249,535 in the last ninety days. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 36.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 184.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,103 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 69.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock opened at $7.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.69. The company has a market cap of $379.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.02. Jounce Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.03 and a fifty-two week high of $10.38.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

