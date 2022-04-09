$0.45 EPS Expected for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Plains GP’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is $0.25. Plains GP posted earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $2.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $2.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Plains GP.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.21. Plains GP had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PAGP shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Plains GP from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Plains GP from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Plains GP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Plains GP in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.06.

Shares of PAGP stock opened at $11.94 on Wednesday. Plains GP has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $12.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 225.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Plains GP by 16.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 141,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 20,064 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 2.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,650,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $147,079,000 after purchasing an additional 348,203 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 225.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,065,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,900 shares during the period. RR Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 2.9% in the third quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 4,425,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,684,000 after purchasing an additional 123,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 16.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 506,446 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 70,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

