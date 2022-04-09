$0.42 EPS Expected for Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) will report $0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Safehold’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.39. Safehold reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Safehold will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Safehold.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 39.10%. The firm had revenue of $52.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SAFE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Safehold from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.41.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 7,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.01 per share, with a total value of $499,871.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,304,101 shares of company stock valued at $195,250,325. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Safehold by 154.9% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,277,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,861,000 after acquiring an additional 776,597 shares during the last quarter. GEM Realty Capital lifted its holdings in Safehold by 21.2% in the third quarter. GEM Realty Capital now owns 98,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after acquiring an additional 17,160 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Safehold in the third quarter worth about $1,181,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Safehold in the third quarter worth about $3,637,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Safehold by 589.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 16,994 shares during the last quarter. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAFE stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.04. The company had a trading volume of 119,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,833. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26 and a beta of -0.13. Safehold has a 1-year low of $51.83 and a 1-year high of $95.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

