-$0.27 EPS Expected for EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) This Quarter

Analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) will post ($0.27) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for EverQuote’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). EverQuote posted earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 107.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EverQuote will report full year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($1.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.46). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover EverQuote.

Get EverQuote alerts:

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $102.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.31 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EVER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EverQuote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on EverQuote from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on EverQuote from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EverQuote has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.71.

In related news, Director David B. Blundin acquired 2,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $43,776.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 7,119 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $108,849.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,082,771 shares of company stock worth $16,164,582 and sold 14,102 shares worth $223,167. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in EverQuote during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 1,180.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 460.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EVER opened at $16.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.04 and a beta of 1.13. EverQuote has a 52-week low of $11.73 and a 52-week high of $37.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.11 and a 200 day moving average of $15.46.

About EverQuote (Get Rating)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EverQuote (EVER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.