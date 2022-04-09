$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) will announce $0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Primis Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.27. Primis Financial posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primis Financial will report full year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.08. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Primis Financial.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $27.57 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

In other Primis Financial news, COO George Cody Sheflett, Jr. purchased 3,190 shares of Primis Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $43,990.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford purchased 4,786 shares of Primis Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $65,998.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 40,031 shares of company stock valued at $557,326 and have sold 538 shares valued at $7,655. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRST. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 54,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 76,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FRST opened at $13.74 on Friday. Primis Financial has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $16.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.67 million, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

