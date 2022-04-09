-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Compugen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.11). Compugen reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compugen will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.46). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.50). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Compugen.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS.

CGEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Compugen from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Compugen from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

Shares of Compugen stock opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.42. Compugen has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $9.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGEN. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Compugen by 3,305.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 561,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 544,853 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Compugen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,760,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compugen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,688,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Compugen by 2,074.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 359,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 343,435 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Compugen by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,538,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,156,000 after acquiring an additional 160,523 shares during the period. 57.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies as a monotherapy; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and AZD2936, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase I/II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

