-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) will report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ATN International’s earnings. ATN International posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 147.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ATN International will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.23). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ATN International.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. ATN International had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $187.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATNI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATN International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BWS Financial dropped their price target on shares of ATN International from $85.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of ATNI stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.78. 28,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,306. ATN International has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $51.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.81 and a beta of 0.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -46.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNI. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ATN International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of ATN International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 21,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of ATN International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ATN International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of ATN International by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. 63.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data and voice; fixed, carrier, managed, and mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

