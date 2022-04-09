$0.06 EPS Expected for Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Asure Software’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.06. Asure Software posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asure Software will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.23 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Asure Software.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Asure Software had a net margin of 4.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of ASUR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.52. The stock had a trading volume of 29,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,179. Asure Software has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $9.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average of $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $130.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Asure Software by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 243,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Asure Software by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,354,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,607,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenire Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Asure Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,153,000. Institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

